Dozens of firefighters called to British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds

Eleven fire crews from across Suffolk were called to the fire.

Firefighters were called at around 7.15pm on Saturday which is started in the factory’s two-storey engine room.

Crews from all over the county tackled the blaze for two hours and managed to stop it spreading to the nearby high-rise buildings.Bosses at British Sugar say production at the factory has not been impacted by the fire and nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigation has been launched.