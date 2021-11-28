Stevenage have appointed former MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale as their new manager.

The 48-year-old replaces Alex Revell who was sacked on November 14.

Tisdale has experience of getting teams promoted to League One, having achieved the feat with both Exeter City and MK Dons.

He most recently worked in an advisory role at Colchester United.

Tisdale takes over a team that are currently fourth from bottom in League Two, with his first game in charge set to be the EFL Trophy clash with Sutton United on Tuesday.

Stevenage had previously approached Gillingham to talk to their manager Steve Evans, but their advances were rejected.

“We needed to bring EFL experience and a fresh start into our club, so Paul fits that perfectly," chairman Phil Wallace said.

"He had an impressive twelve years at Exeter and was recognized as one of the brightest managers in the game, so his move to MK Dons and a promotion in his first season was not a surprise."