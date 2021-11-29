A mum from Cambridgeshire who was brutally attacked by her partner has written an account of what happened to try to help other victims of domestic violence.

Michaela Holden, 34, thought she was going to die when Geoffrey Pearce threatened to slit her throat and bury her alive.

He was jailed for 15 years in May after Michaela reported him to the police.

She is sharing her story of abuse as part of the White Ribbon campaign, which aims to raise awareness of and end domestic abuse. Michaela, from Haddenham, said: "I met Geoffrey on a dating site in February 2019. He was really caring at first but then he started drinking heavily and that's when he started beating me.

"The first time it happened, I was made to believe it was an accident and it wouldn't happen again so I didn't see the point in going to the police. "Even when violence and threats to kill me and my family became a daily occurrence I still didn't want to involve the police. Mainly, because I didn't think they would believe me.

"I had bruises all over my body but I didn't think that would be enough evidence. In public, Geoff was polite and came across as very sweet and caring so why would anybody believe he was capable of what he was doing to me? "He took control of my phone so I couldn't take any photos to keep as evidence. He also repeatedly told me he would kill me and my family if I told anybody about what happened.

"I tried to escape one night when he threatened to slit my throat and started strangling me. I honestly thought I was going to die. "The next day, he drove us all to his mother's house in London with a knife and threatened to skin me alive. I told him my daughter was hungry and asked if we could go out for some food, hoping I could raise the alarm in public. "Instead of driving to McDonald's, he drove us to a secluded wooded area. He picked up a log and said he would split my head open. After he calmed down, he took my home and made me drink some tea. He then told me that I would go to sleep and wake up in a hole, buried alive. That night, I couldn't sleep. "I managed to escape the next night when he was drunk. That's when I called the police.

"Two police officers turned up within half an hour. It was about 4am. They came in and spoke to me about what had happened. They took me, my daughter, my Mum and Dad to the police station to keep us safe while they looked for Geoff.

"We were taken to a secret hotel for our safety until he had been arrested. Nobody but the police knew where we were for our own protection."

Michaela Holden and Geoffrey Pearce.

He was charged with a number of offences and was remanded in prison, but even then, he continued to call Michaela and tried to persuade her to withdraw her report against him.

Pearce denied the charges but was found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment, threats to kill, possession of cannabis, four counts of common assault, two counts of actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice at Cambridge Crown Court.Michaela says: "I'm glad he's behind bars, but I'm a completely different person now. I find myself looking over my shoulder all the time no matter where I am or what time of day it is.

"Please, if you're in an abusive relationship, go to the police or tell a family member or friend. They will protect you."