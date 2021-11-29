Play video

Watch more from ITV News Anglia reporter Callum Fairhurst

A state school in Norfolk has been named the best secondary in the UK at a national awards ceremony.

Wymondham College was given the accolade at the Pearson National Teaching Awards on Sunday evening.

Sharing the news with pupils as they returned to school on Monday, head teacher Dan Browning said he was "delighted".

“I’m so proud of the Wymondham College community. It really is a family here and the award is for absolutely everybody," he added.

"There’s been a lot of hard work. We’re forward looking, diverse, students do well in exams but more importantly they develop holistically.”

The college is the largest state boarding school in the country, with over 600 young people boarding there.

The school said it believed the extra-curricular activities, of which there are over 70 clubs a week, on top of a "family feel" and good grades were among the reasons they got the accolade.

One student told ITV News Anglia that while it was "a shock" they thought it was "well deserved".

Another said it was great that “all the effort everyone has put in is being reflected and rewarded”.