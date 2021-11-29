Four people have been charged following a protest outside the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough.Police were called to Amazon at Flaxley Road, Stanground, early on Friday morning, with the arrests being made on Friday evening.Two men, aged 23 and 26, and a 27-year-old woman, all from Cambridge, and a 30-year-old man from Downham Market in Norfolk have all been charged with using violence or intimidation under the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.They have been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court in January.

In all Extinction Rebellion protesters blockaded 13 Amazon distribution centres across the country in an attempt to disrupt its operations on Black Friday.

As well as Peterborough in the East of England, they also targeted Milton Keynes and Tilbury. Eight people from Extinction Rebellion's Northampton group were arrested at Milton Keynes.

The group said it wanted to draw attention to Amazon's "exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers' rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday".

Amazon responded, saying: "We know there is always more to do, and we'll continue to invent and invest on behalf of our employees, customers, small businesses and communities in the UK."