Play video

The first snow of the season has fallen in the East of England, turning the late-November landscape into a wintry blanket of white.

Unlike some parts of the UK where it brought chaos with some people marooned for days, in East Anglia the cold led to icy roads in places but no real disruption.

The snow itself was the sort of light dusting that looks beautiful in the winter sunshine as these pictures taken by ITV News Anglia reporter Tanya Mercer show around Framlingham in Suffolk.

The chances of any more snow this week seem slim with temperatures rising tomorrow before it gets colder again later in the week.

So, before it disappears, if you have any snow pictures from where you live we would love to see them and add them to our snow gallery.

Post them on our Facebook page or email them to anglianews@itv.com