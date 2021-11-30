Seal pups rescued after losing their mums in Storm Arwen

Six seal pups are being cared for at the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre after they became separated from their mothers during the weekend's bad weather.

Rescuers from a number of organisations have collected the stranded pups from around the Eastern region in the days since Storm Arwen.

The pups lost their mums during the recent bad weather and were too young to fend for themselves.

The six rescued pups are called Banksy, Frida Kahlo, Salvador Dali, Bob Ross, Donatello and Michelangelo.

They are all between just 10 days and two weeks old and their weights range from 10-16kgs.

The road to recovery for the pups can be as long as five months. Credit: RSCPA

Evangelos Achilleos, manager at East Winch Wildlife Centre, said one of the pups was so confused it was found suckling on the body of a nearby dead pup.

“We are doing all we can to accomodate what seal pups we can - and before the storm we were already caring for four grey pups and 26 common pup seals," Evangelos Achilleos said.

“It is also estimated that the grey seal pupping season has started two weeks later than last year - which means pupping season is currently underway," he added.

Rescuers are also warning the public that if they do see a seal on the beach, not try to push them back into the sea.

People can make matters worse by trying to put these very poorly seal pups back in the water when all they want to to do is catch their breath and rest on the beach.

The RSPCA said the pups may be on the beach because they are exhausted and trying to find a safe place.