A teenage boy has been given a life sentence for the knife murder of a 16-year-old outside a school in a "revenge attack".

Ibrahim Khan, also 16, was told by the judge, Mr Justice Goss, that he must serve a minimum of 16 years before he can be considered for parole after killing Humza Hussain in Luton. The judge lifted an order that had prevented Khan being named before now.

During the trial at Luton Crown Court the jury heard ill-feeling had been festering for months between the pair before Khan stabbed Humza three times in the chest outside Challney High School for Boys on June 8.

On Monday the jury took two hours and 20 minutes to find Ibrahim Khan guilty of murder and having a knife.

Ibrahim Khan was found guilty of murder at trial Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Humza had been stabbed three times in the chest with what the prosecutor said was a “large and savage knife” that had been hidden in the defendant’s clothing.

Prosecutor Richard Wright QC said members of the public, paramedics, teachers and staff from the school went to help following the stabbing, which happened outside the school which both boys had previously attended.

Humza was taken to hospital, where he died shortly after 6pm that evening.

Mr Wright said: “The dispute between them (Humza and Ibrahim Khan) had been festering for some time.

“There was mutual animosity that developed. It is not easily identified and may relate to insults on social media. It may have begun as a petty adolescent grudge that developed.”

During the trial he described the stabbing as a "revenge attack".

The jury was played CCTV footage from the school which recorded a playground fight behind some goalposts eight months earlier, on October 7 2020.

The prosecutor said Humza Hussain and some of his friends were on one side and the defendant was on the other. The defendant suffered a bloody nose, which was filmed by Humza on his phone.

As a result Humza and a friend had been permanently excluded from the school and the defendant was moved to another school, the court heard.

'You have shown no remorse'

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Goss said: “You have shown no remorse for what you did. You ended the life of another 16-year-old boy. As a result his family’s life will never be the same.

“A young life was needlessly ended," he added.

The dead boy’s father Ahsim Hussain said in a victim personal statement that his son’s death was “like a nightmare that does not end.”

He said the loss of his “beautiful handsome boy” meant his family had gone from “living in a world of colour to one of black and white”.

Mr Hussain said Humza had passed 5 GCSEs and had a place at college to learn plumbing. The results came out after his death.