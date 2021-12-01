Oscar-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson has praised Norwich eating disorder charity, BEAT.

The 62-year-old has a daughter, Gaia, who has suffered from anorexia since she was a teenager and has been supported by the charity.

Opening up about her daughter's battle, Thompson said: "One of the most important things that Beat do is really address the family. It is those two things - the personas an individual who is ill and then the family and the effects upon thefamily. As parents, the first thing you are taught to do, the first thing that as ahuman animal you want to do, is feed your children. One of the most important things to recognise and really talk about is that parents are stigmatised and shamed when their teenagers have mental health disorders of this kind. And that is so unhelpful, not only to the families who are suffering untold misery and the person who has got the disease, who has got even more untold misery."

The two-time-Oscar winner called on the public to educate themselves aboutthe impact of conditions such as anorexia.

Gaia, who is 21, has previous told how she began over-exercising and under-eating as a16-year-old before being diagnosed with the condition and seeking treatment.

The pair spoke about their experiences during a YouTube cooking challenge toraise money for Beat, a charity supporting those affected by eating disorders inthe UK.

Addressing her daughter, Thompson said: "One of the most important messages wecan get out, and you as an activist can get out, and I as your supportingparent, is to say, 'Do not ever make assumptions'. Learn about this because itis everywhere. It is very, very common."

Gaia said: "I am about to turn 22 and I was about 16 when I was diagnosed,incredibly quickly actually, with anorexia. It was incredibly traumatic. I think it started as control of exercise. That was my first one. And then that came to restriction of food, and I would over-exercise and under-eat. It became about control because when you over-exercise and under-eat you don't feel anything. So when it comes down to it, that's why it is such a powerful illness.

"Beat came into my life quite early in my illness because I was able to go onto their site and read. It was blog posts and it was people who were goingthrough different stages of their recovery process. I think that was what was so important to me, that none of it was triggering, none of it was a challenging read. It was just that it is hard and nobody was making light of the (situation)."

Dame Emma and her daughter took part in the challenge for the YouTube channelSORTEDfood, which is hosted by four friends, only one of whom is a trainedchef.

They were tasked with making Scotland-themed canapes using ingredients such aswhisky, cauliflower and chicken liver pate.

Gaia, whose father Greg Wise was a contestant on this year's series of StrictlyCome Dancing, also told how watching the SORTEDfood videos helped her during herillness.