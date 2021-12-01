A case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been found in south Cambridgeshire, the council has said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed a further nine cases of the highly mutated variant have been found in England, including one in Cambridgeshire.

A case was found in Brentwood at the weekend, the first in the East of England, and another was announced in north Norfolk on Tuesday.It takes the confirmed number of Omicron cases in England to 22.

It is unknown where in south Cambridgeshire the confirmed case is.

Jyoti Atri, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s director of public health, said: “We are working closely with UKHSA to identify any close contacts of the confirmed case who has recently returned to the UK from an area where Omicron is circulating.

"We are providing support and advice to make sure that they are self-isolating appropriately while their PCR tests are carried out."

It comes as the government accelerates the Covid booster programme to help slow down the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid said people should continue following Government advice despite warnings from some health officials over the risks of socialising.

He also said he expects cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus will continue to rise.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Javid said: "As I've said recently, we do expect cases to go up."

But he said the measures introduced had been "balanced and proportionate", as he added: "Our strategy is all about buying time, buying time so that we can assess it, but also (so) that we can build our defences and we've been really clear in the last few days, I think, that the best way to continue to defend ourselves is through our fantastic vaccine programme."