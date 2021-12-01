A criminal who superglued the locks to a Covid-19 vaccination centre, preventing more than 500 vulnerable people from receiving their jabs, has been jailed.

Hayden Brown, 53, of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk admitted causing criminal damage following an incident overnight on Friday.

Glue was squirted into the keyhole of a pharmacy on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, preventing the door from being opened.

Brown pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance, by preventing COVID-19 booster jabs for 504 vulnerable people, and possession of a Class B drug after a quantity of cannabis was found at his home following his arrest.

Brown appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was jailed for 12 weeks.

He had been arrested on Tuesday after he was identified by hidden cameras placed at the pharmacy following two earlier incidents, on November 12 and 20.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said: “Brown’s actions prevented more than 500 people from receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"A large number of these people are elderly and this disruption will have caused great anxiety to those who have chosen to be vaccinated and then not able to attend.”