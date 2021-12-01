The family of a man who died in a road crash said his death had left a "black hole" in their lives.

Jonathan Watson from Stowmarket in Suffolk died in a collision on the A143 at Fritton in Norfolk on October 23.

In a statement, his family described the 50-year-old as "loyal and loving to all".

"He was a much-loved husband to Tanya, father to his children, Sherreeann, Nigel, Ricky, Travis Cameron and Chantelle and grandfather to Riley, Makayla, Archie and Theo whom he adored and were his world, as well as a much loved brother, and son-in-law.

"Jon lived for today, was full of fun and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His passing has left an enormous black hole in all their lives.

"We will always be grateful to have had Jon in our lives who was caring, fun, loyal and loving to all."