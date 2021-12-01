A photographer who documented the social history of his home town in the 1980s has recreated the photographs nearly 40 years on.

Chris Porsz tracked down dozens of his subjects and persuaded them to re-enact their poses for his new book, Reunions.

The side-by-side comparisons track the changing people, fashions and fabric of Peterborough, the city which is the setting for each of the shots, through the 1980s and 90s.

Mr Porsz had already published one book of recreations and returned to the idea last year as the pandemic took hold.

"I wasn't going to do a second volume at all but then there was lockdown and I thought I need a little project," he said. "So I trawled through my terrible filing system and found about 300 images and I put them out on Facebook... and within minutes I had hundreds and hundreds of replies."

Toni Cray and her friend Theresa agreed to pose for this recreation at the fair Credit: Chris Porsz

Among those to take part in the project were Toni Cray and her friend Theresa, who said it had been a nostalgic experience.

"It certainly took me back to the fairground ride that night and being with all my school friends," said Ms Cray. "It was such a special evening. It was like our last goodbyes before we went into adulthood. So that photo is quite special and I feel quite blessed and lucky to have had it taken."

Both Shujah Saklain, left, and the wall had changed a little between 1982 and 2021 Credit: Chris Porsz

Shujah Saklain mounted a brick wall to mimic the shot he first posed for in 1982.

He said: "I just remember playing with the other two children who were in the picture with us. One was my best friend's younger brother and another girl lived a few doors down.

"But it's just such an amazing picture, such a simpler time. It brought back so many good memories."

Bernard Norman said he felt honoured to be part of the project Credit: Chris Porsz

Bernard Norman said it had been enjoyable to relive fond memories, adding: "It's a great privilege and a regard it in a small way as an honour that our friend Chris should have done it. I think it's an incredible project and I'm amazed how it's all turned out. It's a fantastic book."

Mr Porsz came up with the idea for the book during lockdown Credit: Chris Porsz

He managed to trace the subjects of his photographs through social media Credit: Chris Porsz

And persuaded them to pose for the same photographs, in the same locations Credit: Chris Porsz