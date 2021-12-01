Police investigating an attempted sexual assault in Elveden last month have called for a "potential key witness" to come forward.

The incident occurred at some point between 11am and noon on November 9, along London Road, known locally as the old London Road/ old A11, junction from the A11 southbound towards Elveden Road.

The victim – a young woman – was out jogging along a footpath, where she was approached by male and assaulted. The woman was hit to the head and the male attempted to pull down her leggings. He then left the area in an unknown direction.

The woman, who was found unconscious and lying on the pavement by a member of the public, was taken via ambulance to hospital where she was treated and later discharged.

Officers would now like to speak to a potential key witness who was seen cycling through the area, seconds before the incident occurred as he may be able to assist with the investigation.

He is described as being aged in his 40s to 50s and had a grey beard, which was longer than stubble. He was wearing a luminous yellow top and a luminous yellow cycling helmet.

Police searching in woodland near the old A11 at Elveden. Credit: ITV Anglia

Last month, police released an E-fit image of what they believe the man could look like.

He is described as male, white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, had brown stubble on his face and he was heard speaking with an English accent. He was also wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike.

On November 16, police arrested a second man, also aged in his 30s, on suspicion of sexual assault. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and he was later released on bail. He is due to return to police on December 7.

Another man, aged in his 30s, from Thetford, was arrested on November 12. He was later released on bail and is due to return to police on December 11.

Police would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the London Road area. They particularly want to speak to anyone who was between the slip road junction with the A11 southbound and the Elveden Road junction, either walking or cycling between 10am and 1pm on November 10, or any motorists that passed through and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.