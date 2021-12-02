A boy has been convicted of the murder of a teenager who intervened in a row between two girls.

Rayon Pennycook, who was 16 and had eight brothers and sisters, died in May after being stabbed in Reynolds Road in Corby, Northamptonshire.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is under 18, handed himself in after the attack. He was charged with Rayon’s murder and went on trial at Northampton Crown Court.

On Thursday the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on a count of murder, and one of possession of a bladed article.

The 16-year-old suffered a single stab wound to the chest and died at the scene Credit: ITV News Anglia

Afterwards Rayon's family issued a statement saying he was "talented, kind and loving".

“Rayon was jovial, very enthusiastic, kind, loving and very family-oriented. He was a people person. Everyone he came into contact with loved him," it read.

“We miss his presence, his smile, his silly laugh, his big hugs. His siblings, niece and nephew and cousins miss talking to him and playing video games. We miss everything about him, it can't be put into words."

Speaking after the guilty verdict, Detective Inspector Pete Long said: “While I welcome this conviction, there can be no winners in a case like this – one young person has tragically lost their life, causing utter devastation to their family and friends, and another faces a significant prison term and having to live with the outcome of their actions forever.

"The circumstances of this case demonstrate just how dangerous it is to carry a knife – Rayon died from a single stab wound which caused catastrophic blood loss.“

The defendant was remanded into custody and will return to court in January for sentencing.