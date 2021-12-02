Play video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer

Bars and restaurants across the Anglia region are urging people not to cancel their Christmas parties yet, as they fear disruption to another festive season would see many of them go under.

Fears over the new Omicron variant of covid have made many rethink their Christmas celebrations.

The Government's official line is there's no need to cancel parties. In fact Boris Johnson urged the public to "continue as they are" within the new measures introduced but the Health Secretary Sajid Javid has since said people should consider taking tests and wearing masks.

It comes as the Insurance firm Aviva which employs around 5,000 people in Norwich is asking its employees to take a covid test on the morning of their party and advising them to wear masks.

The government's approach to the new variant has been criticised.

New rules for mask wearing have been introduced for shops and public transport but none for hospitality - and it seems the confusion has already hit the industry.

The House of Feasts restaurant near Peterborough lost 20 Christmas bookings - including a table of 48.

"People don't know what's going to happen, if they can gather, if they can't because there is some restrictions in other places like the shops and public transports but nothing was sent about restaurants," said Adam Giemza, the manager.

The boss of pub group Young's, which runs more than 270 sites across the UK, confirmed the business has seen some Christmas parties cancelled amid concerns over Omicron.

Criticising Government messaging regarding the variant, Patrick Dardis told the PA news agency: "I think the messaging has been terribly confusing and inconsistent. One moment you have Jenny Harries (chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency) telling people to avoid socialising and an hour later you have (Health Secretary) Sajid Javid saying the opposite."

The owner of this Cambridge bar fears trade will be hit again for a second Christmas in a row Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the Evolve Bar in Cambridge, Mark Taylor told ITV News Anglia that they are worried they will suffer another hit to their business at the busiest time of the year

"We anticipate that it might not work as well as we'd like as I think some employers are going to start saying to their employees do we have our christmas party or do we not have our christmas party? We're hoping people will still come here."

With Christmas trade being crucial, many are still hopeful for a busy party season.

Anything less may prove even more damaging to an industry still recovering from the cancellation of the last.