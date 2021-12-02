A cyclist could be the key witness in an attempted sexual assault case in Suffolk, according to police.

Detectives investigating after a woman was found unconscious in London Road in Elveden last month have said that a man in his 40s or 50s biked through the area just minutes before the attack took place.

They are now appealing for him to come forward, believing that he may have witnessed something vital to solving the case.

Suffolk Police describe the man has having a grey beard.

They say he was wearing a luminous yellow top and cycle helmet and cycled in the area on the day the attack took place, November 10.

The young woman, who had been out jogging when she was attacked, was found unconscious close to the A11 junction toward Elveden Road.

A man had hit her over the head before trying to pull down her leggings and running away.The suspect is described as a white male, around 5'9. He was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike. Police have previously released an E-Fit of his likeness in an attempt to find him. Two men were previously arrested but have both been released. ﻿