December is here... and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

It has been a tough year for many, so we're not surprised that so many of our viewers have decided to create such wonderful and wacky Christmas displays to spread the festive cheer.

From colourful LED light displays to re-makes of the North Pole, here is a selection of our favourites that you've sent in to us.

We don't think you can get much more colourful and Christmassy than this display in Newmarket Credit: Alex Dudgeon

The front of this house in St Neots belongs on a Christmas card Credit: Paul and Tracy Searle

This house in Stowmarket has got red, green and blue LEDs synchronized to nine different songs that play for 27 minutes Credit: Daniel, Scotty Lights

Santa certainly won't forget to stop at this house in Long Melford in Suffolk where they make sure the lights are always up on December 1

This house in Colchester is looking very Christmassy already Credit: The Cannon family