Former Luton leader Bill McKenzie dies age 74

Tributes have been made to former Luton councillor and member of the house of lords, Bill McKenzie.

Lord McKenzie of Luton died aged 74 on Thursday. Lord McKenzie was a Luton councillor for 22 years and also served as leader of the council. He was made a Baron in the House of Lords in 2004.

A qualified accountant, Lord McKenzie had a political career spanning 40 years, serving as a minister in the Labour government and later as a shadow minister in opposition.

A member of the Labour party, Bill was first elected as a councillor on 6 May 1976 and remained a member until 1992 after which he spent time in Hong Kong and Vietnam.

On his return in 1999 he was again elected to the council, serving another six years, including a period as Leader.

In 2003 he was elevated to the title of Lord McKenzie of Luton and was subsequently appointed to various positions: Under Secretary for Work and Pensions in 2007 and becoming the minister at the Department for Communities and Local Government.

Bill retained his interest in local issues and was trustee of local charity, Noah Enterprise which serves and supports vulnerable people.

Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of the Council said: “It is with great sadness that I heard that Bill McKenzie passed away today. He was a colleague and friend over many years and a lifelong Labour member. He was a past Leader of the Council and very influential in the developments at our Airport. My thoughts at this really sad time are with his wife Diane and his family and friends.”

David Franks, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “I am really shocked to hear of Bill McKenzie’s death. My first thought is that I hope there is someone close by to support Diane, his wife. Bill and Diane worked hard for Luton and were a great team.

Many a pint has been enjoyed debating the key issues of the day and I enjoyed working with Bill on a number of projects over the years. More recently, our interaction has been more likely to be a chat when we met in Sainsbury’s on a Saturday morning. I’ll certainly miss his big smile and his very lively sense of humour.”

John Young, leader of the Conservatives, said “I was sad to hear of Bill Mckenzie’s death. I am sure family and friends will be consoling his wife Dianne.

Being new to the council I only got to know him on the Airport Board where he was always kind and friendly to me. He will be greatly missed by the people of Luton.”