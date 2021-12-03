A woman whose clinically vulnerable daughter has been unable to book a coronavirus booster jab said she was becoming increasingly worried that the clinically vulnerable would be "left behind" in the fight against the Omicron variant.

Emma Dillard, 33, from Witham in Essex, was told by her doctor that she needs a covid booster vaccine as she has chronic asthma and is in the clinically vulnerable category.

However, when her mum Sarah went to book the vaccine online she was informed that Emma was not eligible because she was not over 40.

Sarah said: "Her last vaccine was on May 26, and my fear is that the extremely clinically vulnerable will be left behind and I have got a concern for it because I don't think they'll be able to cope with the influx.

"I've tried again and it says she's not eligible but her GP says she is. I want it sorted it as soon as possible because she has got a weak immune system and especially this time of year coming up to the severe winter months, I am really concerned."

They now find themselves caught in a system where despite the government announcing it will open up the booster programme to all adults, she has to wait until her age category is called up.

Sarah said: "Before Boris Johnson made the announcement the website should have been sorted out first because obviously it's now even worse - they've put an announcement that they are going to update it but when we don't know.

The government has set a target of offering a booster vaccine to all adults by the end of January.

To meet that target the rate at which the doses need to be administered will need to increase from the current 2.5 million a week to around four million a week, the same levels that were seen in the spring.

GPs are being offered additional money to help them increase that rate but there are concerns about the pressures they will now face.

Monica Alabi is a GP in Luton and she says GPs are doing their best to deliver as many boosters as possible.

However, she says it is hard with the number of other health concerns they are also trying to address among their patients.

She said: "We know that booster jabs are important and everyone should have [one], particularly with us not being clear what the Omicron variant is going to do.

"Nobody knows yet - we need another couple of weeks to understand the way the variant is going to behave.

"However we already know that general practice is on its knees, on the floor, because we are trying to catch up with routine work, we are trying to do chronic disease monitoring.

"There are so many other things to be done day-to-day. So we can generally not invest more time in trying to deliver the booster vaccines as well. Some of our colleagues are not getting involved because it's impossible. Something has to give."

On Monday the prime minister announced the gap between the second and third dose of the vaccine was to be reduced to three months.

He also urged people not to book the booster until invited to do so by the NHS.

However since then vaccine centres have seen many people turn up thinking they can get their booster straight away.

The government said 400 military personnel will help with the rollout, alongside hospital hubs and more pharmacies.

Lisa Nobes, director of nursing for Suffolk and North East Essex, said: "It's really clear that at the moment we can only vaccinate those people eligible: over 40s and some over-16s, and [it must be] six months since your second dose.

"The government's announced plans to roll out to everyone over 18 and to reduce that timeframe to three months but we haven't had the specific guidance from government yet on how that rollout will take place."