Singer Paul Weller has been forced to call off his concert in Norwich on Friday after a band member tested positive for Covid-19.

The star broke the news on his Twitter account.

Gigs in Lincoln and Cambridge over the weekend are also off.

The tweets said Weller and his band would be working to reschedule the shows and more information on that will be released as soon as possible.

"We are very sorry to announce that due to a band member testing positive for Covid-19, the remaining tour dates (Norwich 3rd Dec / Lincoln 4th Dec / Cambridge 5th Dec) will not be able to take place on their scheduled dates," said one tweet.

"This is obviously incredibly disappointing news for not just the fans but Paul and the whole team involved, but we need to follow the guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible."