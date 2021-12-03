A police officer from Stevenage has denied a total of 20 sexual offences against four women.Metropolitan PC David Carrick, 46, was charged in October with raping one woman on a Tinder date in a St Albans hotel in August.Three more women came forward following his first court appearance and he was charged with 19 additional offences, allegedly carried out between 1 January 2017 and 1 July 2020.Those are six more counts of rape, five of sexual assault, two of sexual assault be penetration, two of coercive and controlling behaviour, two of false imprisonment, attempted sexual assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.Until his arrest the officer had been based within the Met Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.Carrick, who was wearing a dark suit, white shirt and brown tie, appeared at St Albans crown court via a video link from Belmarsh jail in south-east London yesterday.

He answered “not guilty” or “not guilty, sir” when each of the charges were put.Prosecutor Tom Little told the judge there may be more charges brought in the case.Patrick Hill, defending did not make an application for bail.

He said the defence for the first 19 charges will be one of consent and that the 20th, the St Albans rape allegation, did not take place.Judge Michael Kay QC provisionally set a date for a 6-week trial beginning on 26 April next year at St Albans crown court.

The case will next be mentioned at the court on 28 January.