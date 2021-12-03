Shoplifter banned from Northamptonshire supermarkets for five years

A persistent shoplifter has been banned from supermarkets in Northamptonshire for five years.

Lee James Burroughs, 45, from Irthlingborough was given a criminal behaviour order alongside 12 weeks in prison after repeatedly stealing from shops in Higham Ferrers, Rushden and Irthlingborough.

He admitted stealing things like meat, coffee, chocolate, wine and deodorant at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The five-year order prohibits Burroughs from entering any Co-op, Asda or Tesco store anywhere in Northamptonshire, as well as preventing him from entering any store which has issued a banning notice against him.

Once Burroughs is released from prison, if he breaks the order it will be considered a criminal offence.

PC Steven Clark, of the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The criminal behaviour repeatedly demonstrated by Lee Burroughs falls under persistent and aggravated anti-social behaviour (ASB), and we will not allow him to continue his offending unchecked.

“Tackling ASB in all its forms is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police, which is why we are pleased to see this criminal behaviour order granted to help deter and prevent Burroughs from continuing to harm businesses across the county.

“By issuing details of the order along with his photograph, we’re able to make shop workers and the public aware of the restrictions imposed, and ask anyone who sees Burroughs breaking the terms of this CBO to report it immediately to us by calling 101 so we can take further action.”