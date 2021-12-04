Bikers seen 'running over' seal pup on Norfolk beach

Two motorcyclists have been spotted riding over a seal pup on the Norfolk coast.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on the beach at Sea Palling on Friday morning (December 3).

The motorcyclists, on trial bikes, were seen running over a pup - although police say they don't know whether the seal was alive at the time.

“It’s not clear whether the seal pup was alive at the time the bikes ran over the pup," said PC Thomas Walsh. "But obviously this is a disturbing incident.

"We have a duty of care to protect the wildlife on our coasts and we are keen for people to come forward to give us more information.

"We always urge people to act responsibly and ensure the seal population is not disturbed and we will act against those who wilfully harm our wildlife.”

In August, people were urged to keep their distance from seals after a video emerged of a group "taunting" one of the animals.

Seal populations at the Norfolk coast have exploded in recent years, with thousands of pups now born every season.

A handful were born at Blakeney Point, in the 1980s, but there are expected to be 4,500 pups there by the end of the year.

If that happens, it’ll be the highest number of seal pups recorded in England.

Anyone with information should contact PC Thomas Walsh at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 495 of 3 December 2021.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.