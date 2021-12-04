Eileen Ash: World's oldest Test cricketer dies aged 110

The world's oldest Test cricketer, Eileen Ash, has died aged 110.

Eileen, who lived in Norwich, had astounded her carers - and the entire community - with her extraordinary life and longevity.

She lived through two world wars, starred for England in the 1930s and 40s and even worked for MI6.

Until a few years ago, she still did yoga twice a week and could be seen driving her yellow Mini around Norfolk.

In October, when she toasted her 100th birthday, she put her incredible innings down to yoga, red wine and "staying happy".

Tributes have already started to flood in from across the cricketing community.

Eileen made her Test debut against Australia at Northampton in 1937 and went on to represent her country on seven occasions either side of World War II, retiring in 1949.

Domestically, she represented the Civil Service Women, Middlesex Women and South Women.

Eighty years after she made her international debut, Ash rang the bell at a sold-out Lord’s ahead of England Women’s memorable victory in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup final.

Two years later, in 2019, a portrait of Ash was unveiled at the Home of Cricket, a ground at which she was afforded life-long honorary MCC Membership.

ECB Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor said: “Our sport owes so much to its pioneers and Eileen was one of them. I am deeply sad to be saying goodbye to her today.

“Heather and I went to visit Eileen about six months before the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup – she was 105 at the time – and it was one of the most remarkable experiences.

"Eileen taught Heather yoga, we played snooker, we drank cups of tea and we leafed through newspapers and scrapbooks celebrating Eileen’s time as a player in the 1930s and 1940s.

“She regaled us with some amazing stories, including how she came to have her bat signed by Sir Donald Bradman at a French restaurant in Sydney in 1949! I know neither of us will ever forget that day, it was so special.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Eileen’s family as they come to terms with losing such a wonderful woman and the end of an astonishing life.”