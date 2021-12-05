Ipswich hosts global cyclo-cross event

Play video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey

Ipswich played host to a major sporting event this weekend - the World Masters Cyclo-Cross Championships .

The event attracted riders from across the globe to Trinity Park in Ipswich. The last time the event was held in our region was in 2014 in Milton Keynes.

Riders compete in Trinity Park Credit: ITV News Anglia

The event was postponed due to the pandemic but finally went ahead this weekend. Organisers say the emerging new covid variant Omicron has reduced the event's size but at least it's gone ahead this year.

Cyclo-cross riders compete on what look like road-bikes of the types ridden in the Tour de France, but these machines have off-road tyres. Riders will also get off and run with their bikes around tricky sections of the course.