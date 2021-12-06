Play video

Virologist Dr Chris Smith answers your Covid questions

As cases of the new coronavirus variant continue to rise, experts suggest Omicron is likely to become the dominant Covid variant within the next few weeks.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed 90 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the UK today. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK is 336.

In an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, the government has tightened travel restrictions and England has also brought back tougher regulations on the wearing of face coverings in shops and public transport.

We put your Covid questions to virologist Dr Chris Smith, a lecturer based at Cambridge University. Among the questions he answers:

Phil says: "There's currently only a small number of cases of Omicron (compared to the Delta) and no hospitalisations or deaths. Has the virus mutated itself to an easier transmissible state that has actually weakened it? And if it's a milder version - could it be beneficial?"

Brian Williams asks: "Will the vaccination will provide enough protection to prevent serious illness from these evolving types?"

Jon Oakman says: "Is the booster jab going to protect us with this new virus - and should we have the flu jab as well?"

Jo asks: "Latest figures show vaccines are not necessarily effective against getting or spreading Covid, so what is your view on the draconian measures being implemented with covid passports in some countries?"

Jonathan says: "What is the effectiveness of lateral flow tests versus PCR tests?"

Joanne says: "Two people I know got shingles after their covid vaccines. One was told that it can bring out latent viruses within your body. As a virologist, do you have any more information about this?"

Martin says: "What would you say to those that feel we should be cautious about the vaccines due to the lack of long-term data?"

Stuart Dann says "At what point in the future do we just live with Covid like other viruses? Or do we permanently go through continuous cycles of other mutations and taking measures to prevent them spreading e.g. mask wearing, travel restrictions, potential lockdowns etc?"

