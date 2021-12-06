Ipswich Town's new interim manager was shocked at being asked to take control following the sacking of Paul Cook, the club's chief executive has revealed - but agreed to step up with the words "I'm an Ipswich Town man".

John McGreal was asked to take the reins after Cook was relieved of his duties following Saturday's 0-0 draw with League Two Barrow in the FA Cup.

And the 49-year-old has already been installed as the favourite for the job in the long term with bookmakers.

Chief executive Mark Ashton spoke to the media on Monday, explaining how he had approached McGreal on Saturday following Cook's sacking.

"To say he was shocked when myself and Michael O’Leary spoke to him after the game on Saturday is an understatement but in his words to us he said: 'I'm an Ipswich town man, the club needs me and I will step forward and help'," said Mr Ashton.

He added he was pleased to have someone of McGreal's experience in charge, and that former Town star Kieron Dyer had agreed to step up to assist with the first team.

Mr Ashton also elaborated on the decision to sack Cook after just nine months in charge.

“Having spoken to the board throughout the week - we spoke again after the game on Saturday - the board unanimously felt at that point that they wanted to make a change and go in a different direction," he said.“It is a really difficult decision. It’s a hard decision to make but we wanted to move forward."

He said it was "not a decision taken lightly" and again thanked Cook for his work with the squad.

"They’ve been a credit to the football club and it’s always sad and difficult when you need to make these decisions but the board have acted in what they believe is the best interest of the football club. We will now try and move forward to the next manager."