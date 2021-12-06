Play video

A drug dealer who flaunted his wealth by filming himself pouring champagne over Rolex watches in a Knightsbridge nightclub has been jailed.

Mansoor Kiani, 28, of Luton, tried to hide his illegal activities by using an encrypted communication system which was later cracked by police.

His trial saw evidence seized from his phone of the showbiz lifestyle he funded through his drug dealing, including being driven around in a Ferrari, and dousing Rolex watches in Champagne at a high-end London nightclub.

Kiani, of Carlton Crescent, was jailed for 15 years and six months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine after a three-day trial at Luton Crown Court.

Mansoor Kiani was jailed for 15 years and six months after being found guilty of drugs offences at trial Credit: Bedfordshire Police

He was caught by an investigation following the UK’s biggest ever law enforcement operation in spring 2020, when data found on servers linked to the Encrochat platform – an encrypted tool used exclusively by criminals to communicate with each other - allowed police to examine the network they used to discuss large-scale criminality such as the movement of drugs and weapons.

Detectives in Bedfordshire were able to establish that Kiani was behind one of the handles on the system, uncovering conversations involving him relating to cocaine and heroin distribution.

Messages showed Kiani arranging meetings with drugs and cash couriers, coordinating payments to those supplying him with the drugs, and arranging codewords for use during exchanges, said police.

He was linked to the handle after police compared the movements of the encrypted device with his other, non-encrypted phone, and found them to be identical.

He was arrested in November 2020 and the following month was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean of Bedfordshire Police said: “There is no doubt that Kiani was behind the distribution of multiple kilograms of cocaine and heroin, something which will have no doubt had a significant and harmful impact across our communities.

He added: “Op Costello is not looking at street dealers; we are going after the big players involved in fuelling local drugs markets. These individuals are funding lavish lifestyles off the back of violence, exploitation and the misery of others.

“Kiani’s money was made entirely from illegal activity. I am sure many others will feel sick watching him parade his wealth in this video, and share my satisfaction that he is now facing a lengthy prison sentence."

Operation Costello is Bedfordshire Police's crackdown on organised crime gangs following the national focus on criminality linked to specialist encrypted phones.

Since being launched 18 months ago, more than 65 people have been arrested and 120 warrants have been carried out. In Luton alone, nearly 100 kilograms of Class A drugs and £1m in assets have been seized.