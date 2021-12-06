A group of shop workers from Norwich have raised more than £43,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The fundraisers, who work together at Tesco in Sprowston took part in the charity's Pretty Muddy Race for Life event at the Norfolk Showground.

The Mucky Boars team was founded by those working at the Tesco Extra Blue Boar Lane store.

This year they raised nearly £10,000 by taking part in the annual 5k obstacle race - bringing their grand total over six years to £43,698.41.

'Mucky Boars' raised nearly £10,000 this year for Cancer Research UK Credit: Donna Page

Group leader Donna Page said: "I am so incredibly proud to be part of this fantastic and dedicated team. We all walk the same route, we all have a different story but together we make a big difference.

"We are all incredibly proud of our achievements for a charity close to all our hearts.

"We would like to thank all our family, friends, colleagues and customers that have supported us. We are truly very grateful and without you all this really would not be possible."

The Race for Life series across the UK raises millions each year to help fund Cancer Research's work.

Last year physical events were cancelled due to the pandemic.