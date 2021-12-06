Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A father and son duo from Cambridgeshire who built a Lego city during the lockdown said "it was the one place we could come together and think of normality".

Adam Fairbrother and his son Samuel, 16, built the city made of toy bricks in their shed in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

It took them many hours to build and has cost thousands of pounds to put together.

The city has all the shops and other amenities the residents need including a theme park, boating lake and good public transport network.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Samuel has mainly been in charge of the construction work, while his dad has funded the purchasing of building materials.

Mr Fairbrother said: “We've been trying to get through lockdown the best we can. With designing and redesigning the city... playing with Lego, making Lego and really just getting ourselves through the lockdown.

“It was a real struggle at times I think, for everybody, but this was the one place we could come together and think of normality.”

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Meanwhile Samuel said it had helped him to cope with the disruption to his school life and not seeing his friends when everyone was in lockdown.

He added: “It's kind of a nice break from having to struggle with school work.

"We could control and change what we’ve built and it was really fun to just forget about the pandemic.”