Watch ITV Anglia meteorologist Chris Page explain how Storm Barra will impact the East of England

The Met Office has warned people to prepare for windy weather as Storm Barra is due to arrive in the UK from Tuesday.

The named storm comes just over a week after Storm Arwen caused havoc across parts of Britain.

It is expected to become very windy with gales and severe gales, particularly near the coasts but outbreaks of heavy rain with blustery showers will follow.

Storm Barra a deepening area of low pressure due to bring wet and very windy weather across the British Isles Credit: ITV Weather

When is Storm Barra due?

Barra will move in from the Atlantic on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather throughout Monday, the Met Office said.

ITV Anglia meteorologist Chris Page said: "Don't be fooled, as East Anglia will start cold and crisp through Tuesday morning before erratically going down hill with increasing clouds, heavy rain and strengthening winds."

Which areas will be affected?

Frank Saunders, a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning: "will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

The forecaster warned that there may be damage to trees and buildings, public transport cancellations, road and bridge closures, power cuts and large waves.

ITV Anglia meteorologist, Chris Page explains the strongest winds will be towards the coast in the Anglia region, with gusts expected to reach around 50 mph. Across western areas, winds are expected to peak around 40-45 mph.

Forecast wind gusts from Storm Barra expected across the East of England Credit: ITV Weather

How will people be affected?

Areas covered wind warnings should expect travel disruption, including possible road delays and train cancellations, the Met Office said.

It added that coastal communities covered by the wind warning will likely be affected by spray and large waves.

A spokesperson from SP Energy Networks said: “Our teams have been working throughout the night in these conditions to assess the damage to our network and reconnect customers where possible.

"They are continuing to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to our customers despite ongoing high wind speeds.”

How did Barra get its name?

The storm was named by Met Éireann the Irish equivalent of the Met Office.The Met Office, Met Éireann and the Netherlands' Meteorological institute, selected storm names for the 2021/22 season from the public's suggestions.

