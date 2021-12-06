A teenager who raped a child was caught by police after he sent his victim the morning-after pill in the post.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, assaulted the girl in Peterborough on June 13 and then sent a parcel to her house which arrived two days later.

Her mother did not recognise the name on the package and, after checking with neighbours, opened it to find the morning-after pill, said Cambridgeshire Police. When she then checked her daughter's bedroom she found a contraceptive.

The victim had also confided details of the assault to the safeguarding lead at her school.

The pair had previously messaged online and he had sent her sexual comments, said police.

The boy was arrested and pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to to two years and eight months in prison and handed a seven-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Sarah Seston, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery. She has understandably been affected by what happened and I hope the conclusion of the case brings some closure and allows her to move forwards.

“Child abuse comes in various forms and can affect anyone. Whether you’re a victim, friend or adult, it’s everyone’s responsibility to help stop the abuse and tell someone.

"We urge all members of the public to be aware of those who pay an unusual amount of attention to a child and to share any concerns, no matter how small.”