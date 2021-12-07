Relatives fighting to keep a grandmother on life support after she was left brain-damaged and paralysed from the neck down by Covid 19 insist she is slowly improving, a court has heard.

The woman - who is in her 50s - has spent months in hospital and has been described by doctors as the most complicated Covid patient in the world.

Medics treating her at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge say she has deteriorated since August this year and argue life-support treatment should now end.

But the woman's sister and adult children have told a judge considering the latest round of the dispute that in the past four months they have seen a "bubblier" person and someone who is "more alert and aware".

On Tuesday, Mrs Justice Theis began considering recent evidence at a hearing in the Court of Protection - where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered - in London.

Another judge had originally considered the case at a Court of Protection hearing in August.

At that time, Mr Justice Hayden concluded that life-support treatment should end and that the woman should be allowed to die.

But the woman's adult children successfully challenged his ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Mrs Justice Theis is due to reconsider evidence over two days.

She said the woman, who is being referred to as AH in court documents, could not be identified.

Barrister Katie Gollop QC, who represents Addenbrooke's bosses, summarised competing arguments in a written argument given to the judge.

"AH's children and her sister served updating statements," said Ms Gollop.

"In the four months since August 2021, they see slow improvement, laughter, fewer tears, a 'bubblier' person, and someone more alert and aware."

She said relatives had provided videos which they thought illustrated "improvement".

But she added: "The hospital notes record, and everyone at the hospital who provides care for AH sees, a gradual decline in consciousness and subtle but unmistakeable deterioration."