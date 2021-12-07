A 4,000-year-old Bronze Age timber circle from Norfolk, dubbed 'Seahenge' for its similarity to Stonehenge, is going on exhibition at the British Museum.

The exhibition, named The World of Stonehenge, will tell the story of the famous stone circle and see over 430 objects brought together from across Europe - the majority of which have never been seen in the UK before.

At the heart of the exhibition will be Seahenge, which is described as a "hugely significant and rare" example of a timber monument.

Seahenge is partially displayed at the Lynn Museum in King’s Lynn but visitors will be able to see it at the British Museum from February next year. It is the first time Seahenge has ever gone on loan.

Seahenge timber posts on display in the Lynn Museum Credit: Lynn Museum

Seahenge re-emerged on a remote Norfolk beach in 1998 due to the shifting sands. It consists of a large upturned tree stump surrounded by 54 wooden posts.

The oak posts, some up to 3m tall, were tightly packed in a 6.6m diameter circle with their bark-covered sides facing outwards. Inside the circle was a mighty oak, its roots upturned towards the heavens like branches.

It is thought the monument was used for ritual purposes.

By displaying Seahenge in this exhibition we hope to bring it to a wider audience Dr Jennifer Wexler, project curator of The world of Stonehenge at the British Museum

Dr Jennifer Wexler, project curator of The World of Stonehenge at the British Museum, said: “If Stonehenge is one of the world’s most remarkable surviving ancient stone circles, then Seahenge is the equivalent in timber. But as it was only rediscovered in 1998, it is still relatively unknown.

“We know about some aspects of the monument, including that it was constructed in the spring and summer of 2049 BC, from mighty oaks.

"But there’s much that still eludes us, including exactly what it was used for. Perhaps the central upturned trunk was used in funerary rituals to support a dead body. Perhaps entering the circular shrine brought worshippers closer to the otherworld.

“By displaying Seahenge in this exhibition we hope to bring it to a wider audience, and it provides an unparalleled opportunity to time travel back to the moment when circles of stone and timber were at the heart of people’s beliefs.”

Stonehenge was built 4,500 years ago Credit: English Heritage

Stonehenge was built 4,500 years ago around the same time as the Sphinx and the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

The World of Stonehenge exhibition runs from February 17 to July 17 2022 in the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery at the British Museum.