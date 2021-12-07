A train has crashed into a car in Essex after it skidded on ice and ended up on a level crossing.

The crash happened this morning around 07:30 at a crossing at Frating near Colchester.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured in the crash.

All train lines between Great Bentley and Alresford are blocked due to the collision and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Services running between Clacton-on-Sea and Colchester have been disrupted.

A rail replacement bus service is operating between Colchester and Clacton-on Sea and a train shuttle service will be operating between Walton and Thorpe Le Soken.

Greater Anglia said: “Disruption is expected until further notice.”

Incident Commander Dave Bond said: "We believe the car ended up on the level crossing after skidding on some ice.

"The driver was then unable to move her vehicle before the next train came through the crossing.

"Thankfully the driver escaped from her car before the train arrived, and although the train struck the car, there are no injuries to the vehicle driver, the train driver or any passengers.

"We're now working in partnership with other agencies and waiting for instructions from the Railway Incident Officer on our next steps to clear the scene and make sure it's safe.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time before the train can be moved so please avoid the area."