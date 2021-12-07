More than 2,600 blades have been surrendered in Bedfordshire as part of a county-wide drive to tackle knife crime.

Between 15 and 21 November, Bedfordshire police carried out initiatives including weapons sweeps in parks, patrols in areas known to be hotspots, and educational talks at schools and businesses to encourage young people to think twice before carrying a knife.

The 11 weapons bins across the county were emptied prior to the week of action, and officers found 2,457 blades and 10 firearms.

The bins were emptied again last week and a further 181 blades were recovered.

Weapons bins across the county were emptied prior to the week of action and after Credit: Bedfordshire police

After being reviewed by officers to see if they have been used in any criminal acts, the weapons will then be destroyed.

Police also visited retailers which sell knives to provide guidance to staff members on the dangers of knives being purchased for criminal purposes, such as information on the age requirements for purchasing a knife.

The force also worked with young people from the Bedford Borough Youth Cabinet and the Central Bedfordshire Youth Parliament for a social media takeover through their #KnifeFreeBedfordshire campaign.

Thousands of weapons have been surrendered following knife crime operation Credit: Bedfordshire police

Recorded incidents of serious youth violence fell by 24% in Bedfordshire in the 12 months to April 2021, compared to the same timeframe to April 2019 - though this period covered many months of national lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “This week of action against knife crime provided us with an opportunity to dedicate resources from across the force to tackling an important issue and one we know our communities are really concerned about.

“A vitally important aspect of the work taking place is the education and training being provided alongside charities, schools, the retail industry and many other partners, to ensure that the true impact and dangers of knife crime are understood across society."