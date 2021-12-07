A man has been jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Alan Upton, 33, repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl when she was just 14 years old in 2018 and 2019.

Following a four-day trial at Northampton Crown Court, a jury took only 90 minutes to find Upton guilty of all 11 offences – two counts of rape and nine counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was jailed for 15 years with an extended licence period of 17 years.

Upton was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order which means that he will never be allowed any unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 16.

Upton shamelessly denied any wrongdoing from the start. DC James Wright, Lead Investigator

DC James Wright of Northamptonshire Police commended the "bravery" of the young woman in the case, for reporting Upton to police and following the investigation through to conviction.

"She also stood up in court and gave evidence against her abuser, showing courage far beyond her years and courage no one should ever be asked to find.

“Upton shamelessly denied any wrongdoing from the start - from his police interview all the way through to trial. Ultimately, the jury saw through his lies and after only a short time deliberating, found him guilty of all offences.

“Upton preyed on this young woman in a cruel and calculating manner, subjecting her to the worst type of abuse that a child can face. As a result of her bravery, Upton will now have years staring at the same four walls, to reflect on his despicable behaviour.”