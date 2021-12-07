A theatre has insisted the show will go on as it prepares for the return of panto season - despite its cast being hit by Covid.

The Royal and Derngate's production of Dick Whittington begins on Friday following last year's hiatus due to pandemic restrictions.

But just as the Northampton theatre was preparing to finally lift the curtain, a Covid outbreak has forced bosses to make a number of last-minute changes.

Actors have been busy learning new parts and dance routines while costume fitters have had to make some last-minute adjustments.

But the theatre's chief executive, Jo Gordon, said it had not dampened the festive feeling.

"In the true spirit of 'the show must go on', everyone is pulling together to make sure Northamptonshire has an amazing show to see. The building is buzzing with activity, with extra rehearsals, extra costume fittings, people learning new lines and routines.

"It's always going to be a challenge making changes on these timescales but we're confident that it's coming together. The warmth and energy coming from everyone involved is truly inspiring, and we can't wait for the show to open."

The Royal and Derngate saw 90% of its income instantly wiped out when theatres were closed in March 2020 and it remained closed for more than a year - missing out on the lucrative panto season that year.

But the theatre said the many challenges it had faced over the last 12 months meant it was well-prepared for this latest setback.

Praising those involved in the pantomime, the chief executive wrote on Twitter: "We've got used to having to be quick on our feet and put back-up plans in place this last year or so.

"But [I] have never been more impressed than watching our brilliant pantomime company dig in to make sure that we can provide some panto magic for everyone from Friday."

Ticket holders are being offered the chance to move to a different date when the original cast will have returned but the theatre said it hoped audiences would continue to support its earlier shows.

In a statement, the theatre said: "Despite extremely robust safety measures being in place, members of our Dick Whittington company have unfortunately tested positive for Covid during rehearsals.

"We are pleased to say that performances will be going ahead from Friday 10 December but the opening few shows will see an alternative company of actors replace the originally advertised cast."