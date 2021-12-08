Tour de France and Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish said he and his family have been left "extremely distressed" after armed burglars raided his house, assaulted him and threatened his wife in front of his children.

Four intruders broke into Cavendish's home in Ongar in Essex in what police described as a "targeted incident" in the early hours of November 27, as the cyclist recovered from significant injuries from a crash at a track event in Belgium.

Essex Police said the group assaulted Cavendish, 36, and threatened his wife Peta in the presence of their young children. The force has released images of people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

None of the family sustained serious injuries and the burglars left, stealing a Luis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches, the force said.

Cavendish, originally from the Isle of Man, said: "As I'm sure you will understand, this incident has left our family extremely distressed - not just myself and Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects.

"No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home - a place where everyone should feel safe.

"The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time."

Writing on Twitter, he said the raid had taken place "at knifepoint", adding that the burglars had taken the sense of security, safety, privacy and dignity that my young family and everybody else is entitled to in their own home".

Police have released images of four people they would like to speak to Credit: Essex Police

Police were called at 2.35am on Saturday, November 27. No arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin, investigating, said: "This was undoubtedly a targeted incident at the home of a celebrated British Olympian, who at the time was recovering from significant injuries resulting from a crash whilst competing, which was well publicised.

"Our investigation is moving along at pace and we are following a number of lines of inquiry as we seek to catch those responsible. Mr Cavendish and his wife were assaulted and threatened in their own home, in the presence of their young children, who witnessed these events.

"Thankfully, they are recovering, but the traumatic effect will be long-standing."

He urged anyone who recognised the people to contact police immediately.

Police also released images of the suitcase and two watches which were stolen during the incident.

Det Insp Atkin said: "It is likely the people who stole these items are attempting to offload them for sizeable sums of money and I would urge anyone who is being offered these items to please get in touch with us - they are stolen property.

"If you have been offered these items, please contact us immediately."

He said increased patrols would be operating in the area in the coming days to reassure people in the community.