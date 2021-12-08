Police have reissued an appeal over the disappearance of a former professional footballer three years ago which is now being treated as murder.

Kamil Biecke, 34, was last seen on the morning of 8 December 2018 on Shaftesbury Road in Luton. Six days later he was reported missing by his estranged wife from Poland after she became worried she had not been able to reach him.

Since then, detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have carried out inquiries to find Mr Biecke but they are now treating his disappearance as a murder investigation.

Mr Biecke, who played in goal for Baltyk Gdynia in his native Poland, moved to the UK in 2016. Detectives have established he was involved in drug-related activity, and was believed to have gambling debts.

He had links to Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes, as well as Scotland, said police.

Further inquiries were made last month at a property in Bedfordshire but detectives said the investigation was continuing.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, who is leading the investigation, said: “We still strongly believe the answers lay within our local community and we urge anyone to come forward if they have any information.

“Over the last three years we have worked tirelessly to locate Kamil, and we will not give up until we have answers.

“We are issuing this further appeal for any information at all which will help us understand what happened to Kamil on that day in December 2018, or the days leading up to his disappearance.

“Any information reported to us will be treated with the utmost confidence. If you know something, please come forward, even the smallest piece of information can help with our investigation.”