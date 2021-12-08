A pair of otters have dived into the festive spirit by playing with a bag of baubles at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.

Zookeepers at the UK’s largest zoo wanted to make the holiday season special for playful otters Carol and Ernie so spruced up their habitat with Christmas decorations, including a bag of brightly coloured baubles and a festive gingerbread man.

Hidden inside the hanging bag of baubles were the pair’s favourite snacks, such as fish and mealworms.

The otters manage to sniff and dig out the treats using their dexterous paws and sharp claws. Credit: Zoological Society of London

Team leader Sarah Mcgregor said: “Every day we make sure our otters exercise their natural skills, like hunting, climbing and diving, so the bauble bag was a brilliant way to ignite their curiosity and get them scavenging around for their advent treats."

But it was not just the otters getting in the festive mood - a herd of endangered Asian elephants have been "undecorating" Christmas trees.

Five-year-old Beth and 12-year-old Donna merrily munching on the pine branches Credit: Zoological Society of London

The keepers dressed some giant pine trees with elephant-friendly decorations made of fruit and wood. Five-year-old Beth and 12-year-old Donna then set about the woody wonderland to find the hidden apple and banana treats within the tree branches.

Team leader Stefan Groeneveld said: “Although elephants’ skin is thick, they love the feel of prickly branches when they rub up against them.

"They also love to sniff out their favourite treats, hidden inside the branches and retrieve them with their dexterous trunks, and when they’re done with all that, the trees themselves are also an excellent snack."