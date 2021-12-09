Play video

Ed Sheeran has donated a one-of-a-kind prototype guitar made for his latest album as the prize in a charity raffle benefiting a primary school in his home town.

The pop star from Suffolk, 30, worked with Northern Ireland-based guitar-maker George Lowden to create a signature instrument to mark his "coming of age" album.

Sheeran has now donated it to be raffled by Suffolk-based charity GeeWizz, with the money it raises going towards a music pod and disabled access facilities at a school in Framlingham.

The singer-songwriter has pledged to personalise the guitar for the winner of the £5-a-ticket raffle, writing lyrics or their name on it.

In a video message, Sheeran said: "This is the prototype of the new Equals guitar by Sheeran Guitars by Lowden. It is one of one, there is not another guitar like this. This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right - it says prototype in it.

"To win this, it's a £5 raffle which goes to charity. It's going to build a music centre at a primary school near me, which I'm really excited about.

"Runners-up will get a signed Ipswich Town shirt by me. Good luck and Merry Christmas!"

The video was released as his Christmas single with Elton John sits at number one in the charts.

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are at number one in the charts with their Christmas single

Lowden has been Sheeran's guitar-maker for the past six years.

Just 3,000 of the final version of the guitar will be available to buy, and the prototype version is unique.

The instrument is made from walnut and spruce trees which have fallen naturally. Its Equals inlay is in maple, inset into the ebony fingerboard, there is a butterfly etched into the heel and the album artwork is included within the internal label.

Lowden said it had been a "pleasure" to design and make the instrument.

"The detail of the album cover design along with the etching of the butterfly on the heel work so well with the other guitar features - especially the figured European walnut and reclaimed spruce used in the soundbox itself," he said.

Sheeran has also donated three signed Ipswich Town Football Club 2021/22 home football shirts with an Ed Sheeran "Tour" sponsor logo across the chest for runners-up in the raffle.

Helen Picton, headteacher of Sir Robert Hitcham's CEVAP School in Framlingham, said: "We are extremely grateful for the support of the GeeWizz Charity, without which we would not be able to provide such a wonderful music space and disabled facilities for our children.

"We so look forward to seeing and using the fruits of your hard work and efforts."

GeeWizz founder Gina Long said: "We are so incredibly grateful to Ed for this wonderful donation. It is a true reflection of his generosity towards his local community."

Any extra funds raised will be distributed by GeeWizz to other projects for learning disabled and neurodivergent children around Suffolk.