The family of a woman described as the world's most complex Covid-19 patient are waiting for a court ruling in their fight to keep her alive.

The grandmother in her 50s has been left paralysed and brain-damaged after contracting coronavirus.

Doctors at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge want to turn off her life support, but her relatives have been fighting the decision in the courts.

Now they are waiting for a judge to make her ruling after the latest hearing concluded on Wednesday.

Mrs Justice Theis had considered up-to-date evidence at a hearing in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered, over two days in London.

The case was first heard in August, when Mr Justice Hayden concluded that life-support treatment should end and that the woman should be allowed to die.

The woman's adult children challenged his ruling in the Court of Appeal where judges said the case should be reheard.

Specialists treating the woman, who doctors had described as the most complicated Covid patient in the world, say life-support treatment should end.

The woman's relatives disagree and say she should be given more time.

Relatives told Mrs Justice Theis that in the past four months they had seen a "bubblier" person and someone who is "more alert and aware".

But doctors treating the woman at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge said she had deteriorated since August.

The judge has ruled the woman, referred to as AH in court papers, must not be identified in media reports.