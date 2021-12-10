Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's weather presenter Chris Page

With just over two weeks until the big day, thoughts are turning to whether East Anglia might see snow at Christmas this year.

And according to forecasters, the prospect of a white Christmas is not out of the question - with December 25 now beginning to appear on their weather forecast models.

Recent storms Barra and Arwen have caused temperatures to plummet and some areas in our region have already been dusted in snow.

ITV Anglia weather presenter Chris Page said, at this stage, there were two likely possibilities for Christmas Day.

"It is a long way out and there's a lot to play for. Up until now, if you'd asked me I'd say Christmas Day was likely to be mild, possibly with some rain."

"However, it looks as though high pressure will be dominant bringing a blocked weather pattern. This throws up two favoured scenarios.

"Scenario one suggests a high centred over the UK, bringing light winds, possible bright spells and chilly weather with overnight frost.

"On the other hand if the high is shifted further west then the floodgates open to the Arctic, bringing an icy blast, with the chance of some wintry snow flurries drifting down the North Sea and across the East of England."

He added that meteorologists will be keeping a close eye on how the forecast models change over the coming days - but at this stage, a white Christmas is not being ruled out.

A white Christmas is defined by one snowflake being observed falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK - meaning that even if it does not look like a traditional white Christmas, with snow lying on the ground, it may be enough to be recorded as one.

Similarly, if there is heavy snowfall in the days before, but not on the day itself, it cannot be recorded as a white Christmas.