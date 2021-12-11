A serious crash between a car and a van has forced the closure of the A120 near Harwich.

Police say they were called just after 6.45am.

The road has been closed in both directions between Wix Road and the Ramsey roundabout, at the B1352 Main Road.

The road is likely to remain shut for several hours and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Police say witnesses to the collision should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, citing incident 308 of 11 December.