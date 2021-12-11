Conservatives in Southend have selected a candidate to replace MP Sir David Amess who was stabbed to death in October.

The new candidate will be Anna Firth, who stood as a candidate in Canterbury at the last general election.

She says it's an honour to be selected and she'll work tirelessly to carry on Sir David's legacy.

Sir David was fatally injured in an attack at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea. He'd been the MP for Southend West since 1997.

Ms Firth, a barrister, was selected from three final candidates by the local Conservative Association.

It's thought over a hundred people applied for the role initially.

The main opposition parties have said they won't stand in the by-election as a mark of respect for Sir David.

Sir David Amess Credit: PA

Ms Firth, a councillor in Sevenoaks District Council, said: "It is an honour to have been selected as the Conservative candidate for Southend West by local members.

"I want to pay tribute to the work of Sir David Amess and I will work tirelessly to carry on his legacy.

"I will focus on realising the benefits of City status, protecting and improving services at Southend hospital and helping to build back better from the pandemic."

According to her Twitter account bio, Ms Firth is the CEO of Invicta National Academy, which provides free live, interactive, virtual teaching to tackle the education gap made worse by Covid-19.

The account bio also says she is the national director of the Conservative Policy Forum and a fellow at the royal society for arts, manufactures and commerce.

Oliver Dowden, Conservative Party chairman, said: "I'm delighted that Anna Firth has been selected as our by-election candidate in Southend West.

"Anna will be a strong local champion for Southend West and continue to build on the work done by Sir David Amess."

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not stand candidates in the by-election contest.

Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950, with Sir David elected on an increased majority of more than 14,400 votes at the 2019 general election. He was the longest-serving MP in the Anglia region having been in parliament since 1983.