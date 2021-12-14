New measures on face masks, Covid certification and compulsory jabs for NHS workers have been passed in the House of Commons but not without a large revolt by Tory MPs.

The new regulations that require people to show proof of a double Covid vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before they are allowed entry to large public events was rejected by 17 Conservative MPs in the Anglia region. They were among 99 Tory MP who voted against their own government over the issue of so-called Covid passes.

It is by far the biggest rebellion that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced in his premiership and he had to rely on votes from the Labour opposition to get the measures through.

There were smaller revolts over the issue of mandating face coverings in more public places and on the issue of requiring health care workers to have a coronavirus vaccine as a condition of their employment.

MPs have voted in introduce tougher new Covid restrictions despite a significant rebellion by Conservative backbench MPs. Credit: UK Parliament

How did your local MPs vote on the issue of needing a Covid pass for large events?

17 Conservative MPs from the ITV Anglia voted against the government's plan to require people to show a negative Covid test or proof of double vaccination before they are allowed to enter venues like nightclubs, indoor gigs with more than 500 people and large sports stadiums with more than 10,000 spectators.

John Baron (Basildon & Billericay)

Peter Bone (Wellingborough)

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) - Teller

Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire)

Robert Halfon (Harlow)

Sir John Hayes (South Holland & The Deepings)

Philip Hollobone (Kettering) - Teller

Tom Hunt (Ipswich)

Alicia Kearns (Rutland & Melton)

Dame Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire)

Andrew Lewer (Northampton South)

Stephen McPartland (Stevenage)

Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon & East Thurrock)

Sir Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead)

Greg Smith (Buckingham)

Giles Watling (Clacton)

The Labour MP for Norwich South, Clive Lewis, and the Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans, Daisy Cooper, also voted against Covid passes.

Overall the Commons voted by 369 in favour to 126 against to introduce the Covid passes from Wednesday.

One of the Conservatives to vote against the government was the former Cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom, the MP for South Northamptonshire.

During the debate in the House of Commons, Mrs Leadsom said: "I have supported the Government throughout the pandemic when I could see the present danger that we faced, but this time around, the measures proposed are precautionary, just in case, and I cannot see where this will end."

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP: "This is a slippery slope, down which I do not want to slip." Credit: UK Parliament

Covid will be with us for many years to come and it is unthinkable that, every autumn from now on, we will be limiting the quality of life for all citizens, just to be on the safe side. Dame Andrea Leadsom MP

Andrea Leadsom added: "Justifying our new illiberal rules on the basis that 'They are less authoritarian than those of other countries' is truly appalling.

"That is not our culture; that is not our history. This is a slippery slope, down which I do not want to slip."

In the vote against introducing the mandatory face coverings in most public places except hospitality settings, seven Conservative MPs from the Anglia region rebelled against the government.

They were Peter Bone (Wellingborough), Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon), Dame Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire), Stephen McPartland (Stevenage) and Greg Smith (Buckingham). Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) and Philip Hollobone (Kettering) acted as tellers for the 'No' vote.

In the vote on making health workers have a coronavirus vaccination as a condition of employment, nine Conservative from the Anglia region failed to support the government.

They were Peter Bone (Wellingborough), Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon), Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire) Dame Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire), Andrew Lewer (Northampton South), Stephen McPartland (Stevenage) and Greg Smith (Buckingham). Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) and Philip Hollobone (Kettering) acted as tellers for the 'No' vote.

Labour MPs Clive Lewis (Norwich South) and Mohammad Yasin (Bedford) also voted against the measure along with the Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper (St Albans).

Click on the interactive map of how MPs in the Anglia region voted on the various additional measures in Covid Plan B