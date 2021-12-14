A drug dealer who claimed he stabbed a man three times in self-defence during a fight has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Julian Davies, of Orton Goldhay in Peterborough, killed 39-year-old Jason Cremin in February this year after going to a house in Brudenell to supply crack cocaine.

While there, a row broke out and witnesses reported seeing 19-year-old Davies hit with a weapon before spotting he had a knife in his hand.

He lunged at father-of-five Mr Cremin, stabbing him at least three times, and was chased out of the house.

He's got me bad, he's stabbed me.

A court heard the victim told a friend "He's got me bad, he's stabbed me". Mr Cremin, of Ravensthorpe, collapsed in the street and was taken to hospital by paramedics but died less than two hours later.

Davies was arrested and charged with murder but told police he had attacked Mr Cremin in self-defence and had not intended to kill him.

During a trial at Peterborough Crown Court, he said the victim had attacked him with an axe.

Davies was found guilty of manslaughter and is due to be sentenced on Monday 20 December.

Supt Rob Hall from Cambridgeshire Police said it was another example of drug dealing leading to more serious and tragic crimes.

"This was a horrific attack which has stemmed from drug dealing," he said. "Mr Cremin was a much-loved father of five, but his life has been taken away by Davies and his utterly senseless actions."

Following his death, the family of Mr Cremin called him a well-loved family man. He leaves behind his partner, five children and his parents.