A pensioner who was found with than 500 firearms when police officers searched his home has been sentenced.

David Cole, 72, was discovered with the weapons and ammunition when police officers visited his home in Colchester in June 2019 to check on him after reports of concern for his welfare.

After arresting Cole, officers were led to a second address in the town which had been used to store weapons, including two smooth-bore shotguns prohibited under the Firearms Act 1968.

Police said the weapons could have inflicted "serious injury" in the wrong hands.

Cole, of London Road, Copford, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a prohibited self-loading/pump action smooth bore gun, one count of possessing a shotgun without a certificate, one count of possessing a firearm without a certificate and one count of possessing a knife blade in a public place.

The stash of weapons included shotguns and two prohibited smooth-bore shotguns, said police. Credit: Essex Police

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court last week and received a two-year suspended sentence, ordered to pay £2,000 in court costs and must complete 30 rehabilitation days.

An order was issued for the destruction of the remaining weapons and munitions which were seized.

Investigating officer DC Michael Heslegrave from Essex Police said: “Owning prohibited weapons and those that have not been de-activated to the required standard is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous.“In this case, the firearms seized were not loaded and there was no suggestion that they were owned for any reason other than as collectors’ items, but in the wrong hands, they were capable of inflicting serious injury.“The firearms found were also incorrectly stored, meaning that an unsuspecting person, or even Mr Cole himself, could have been injured accidentally should they have been loaded."